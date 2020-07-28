Voters in Due West will cast their ballots today to fill two town council seats left empty by the deaths of two former councilmen.
Former mayor, town councilman and state representative Harry Stille died in January while serving on Due West’s council, and Toney Storey Sr. died in late April, nearly a decade after he was first elected to town council. Their deaths left two seats open, with three candidates filed to run: Charles Angel, Kitty Storey and Robert Surface.
Voters will select two of the three candidates, and the two who get the most votes will fill the vacant seats for the duration of their terms, said county elections officials.
Angel won a term as mayor in 2015 and has been active in promoting the town. He’s been especially involved with Due West Robotics, an organization that gives young people in the community the opportunity to learn about robotics and compete on a national scale.
“We’ve got this wonderful, all-American small town in rural South Carolina, so I think we’ve got a great situation as it is,” Angel said. “I just see so much potential right here in Due West and Abbeville County in general, and I want to be a part of moving that forward.”
Kitty Storey, whose late husband served on council, decided to run to see his term completed. When the couple moved to Due West in the 1980s, she said it was a lovely town to raise a family — and it still is today.
“We decided to move to this town because almost everyone in my family graduated from Erskine,” she said. “I just wanted to follow in his footsteps and try to make a difference for the people here in Due West.
The State Election Commission’s website did not list filing information for Surface and attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful.