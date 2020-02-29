Lakelands residents headed to the polls Saturday to cast their votes in the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential preference primary in South Carolina.
Early Index-Journal exit interviews showed voters mostly divided between the top two contenders in the state, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Also on the ballot are Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.
The polls are open until 7 p.m. Check back often for more updates throughout the day, and then again after 7 for the first results from across the Lakelands and throughout the state.
5 p.m. update
With two hours left before polls close, Abbeville County election officials said more voters came out so far than expected.
Across the county, 1,182 voters had cast their ballots by about 4:30 p.m., said Abbeville County Voter Registration and Elections Department Director Kim London. Everything has been running smoothly across the board in Abbeville, she said, with no reports of issues at any of the precincts.
The polling location at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex served five separate precincts. As of about 2:30 p.m., volunteers there had seen 371 voters, said polling location technician Richard London. With 10 years volunteering to help run elections, London said it's critical to get people out to vote, no matter who they support.
"We need good people working the polls because we have so many people wanting to vote," he said. "Everybody has been really thrilled about the new machines, they're just amazed at how easy it works."
Over at the Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Poll Manager Ian Gillespie said things had been pretty slow. Not every precinct was seeing that steady flow of voters, and Gillespie said they had seen about 20 voters and had 14 absentee ballots cast by about 3 p.m.
A call to McCormick County elections officials wasn't immediately returned.
Noon update
Greenwood's polls were still running smoothly across the board by midday, though voter turnout seemed relatively low so far, said Greenwood County Elections and Voter Registration Director Connie Moody.
Some precincts were busier than others, such as Bee's Ferry 002 at the American Legion Post 221 building and Loblolly Pines 001 at the United Center for Community Care. But Moody said many areas were seeing slower turnouts, although they could see more traffic in the afternoon.
"Everything's running smooth, just the way you want it," she said.
Bee's Ferry Assistant Poll Manager Lillie Belcher said the site had seen 40 voters come through by about 9:40 a.m. She and her fellow volunteers, all members of her family, had been seeing a steady flow of voters, sometimes broken up by a family or group of friends coming in to vote together.
One trio of voters that came in was the Easley family, who all cast their ballots for Sanders, but for different reasons.
Jerry Lamont Easley, 48, said he served 3 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm. His main concern was reducing troop commitment abroad and focusing on domestic aid.
"We need to bring our troops back home and help more of the cities in our own country," he said.
His mother, 70-year-old Evelyn Easley, cited political division as the driving force that brought her to the voting booth. Sanders' record as an advocate during the civil rights movement convinced her.
Her husband, 72-year-old John Easley, said he cast his ballot for Sanders but is a Trump supporter. A lifelong Republican, he was inspired by Operation Chaos — an effort by Republican activists to vote for Sanders under the belief he will not be able to beat President Donald Trump in November.
John Easley, however, said he believes Sanders is the strongest candidate to put against Trump. Despite his intention to vote for Trump in November, John said he hopes pitting two candidates with such opposing viewpoints will help galvanize the American public.
"What needs to be done is for two diametrically opposed philosophies ... to be brought forth and scrutinized," he said.
Things were quieter at Angel Oaks Crossing 49, the precinct located at Westview Middle School. By about 11:10 a.m. they had taken in 52 voters.
Poll Manager Jim Ellis said he's volunteered for more than a dozen years, and his fellow poll workers are all longtime volunteers.
"We get a good group together here," he said. "Everyone enjoys seeing people come in to vote. That's why we do it."
Greenwood High precinct manager Troy Drinkard said voters are handling the new voting machines very well. As of 11:30 a.m., 67 voters (7% of registered voters) had cast ballots there.
First-time voter Lila Putman was excited about having her voice heard.
"I think it's really that I wanted to vote so I would have a say," she said. "I was thinking about not doing it because I didn't think I was prepared to choose. But then I was like, 'If everyone thinks that, no one is going to vote.'
Putnam voted for Elizabeth Warren.
"I took like a 20-question quiz to see who I agree with most, and it was kind of based on that," she said.
George McKinney said economic issues brought him to the polls.
"I love to take my right to vote and come out to do it when I can," he said. "If you are looking at it from the choice, I think it's the economy — making sure the economy is strong and stays strong."
10:30 a.m. update
At the Biltmore Pines Precinct at Lakeview Elementary School, voters trickled in slowly on a somewhat-chilly morning.
Kristine Hoyt said she typically votes Republican but wanted to take advantage of the open primary. She said she researched the Democratic candidates and wanted to be proactive. She said she doesn't like President Donald Trump's attitude and some of his policies. She cast her vote for Joe Biden on Saturday.
Chris Martin, a Bernie Sanders voter, had a particular issue on his mind as he voted.
"I think one of the big things is going to be environmental issues," Martin said. "I think the global-warming crisis is not being taken very seriously."
Ernest Moton said the November general election to him is about change.
"The last four years in this country, we've been divided," said Moton, who voted for Biden. "Anytime something is divided, then there's no unity. When there's no unity, we have less power."
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.