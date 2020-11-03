More than a million South Carolinians voted ahead of polls opening today in an election that is expected to have high turnout. Here's the latest:
____
7 a.m. — Polls have opened across the Lakelands as voters decide the presidency, the U.S. Senate and a slate of local and state races. Here is need-to-know information:
How many people voted absentee in the Lakelands?
Here are how many absentee ballots — by mail and in person — cast by county as of 5 p.m. Monday:
- Abbeville — 6,831 (68.9% of total ballots cast in 2016)
- Greenwood — 15,542 (53.2%)
- Laurens — 10,775 (40.1%)
- McCormick — 3,876 (73.3%)
- Saluda — 3,876 (44.7%)
What do you need to vote?
Voters will need a photo ID. A South Carolina driver’s license, DMV ID card, voter registration with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport can be used to satisfy this requirement.
New COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the state and nation and health officials strongly encourage wearing masks when socially distancing is not possible. Masks are recommended, but not required, at voting places.
Where do I vote?
Most polling places have remained the same and should be listed on your voter registration card. Some, however, have moved. Below is a list of precincts that have temporarily moved. If you don’t know where you’re supposed to vote or want to see a sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.
Greenwood County
Ashley River Run (005)
- Old: Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument St.
- New: former Rugs of Distinction location, 314 Main St.
Hope’s Ferry (006)
- Old: Emerald Gardens, 201 Overland Drive
- New: Westview Middle School, 1410 W. Alexander Road
Pebble Stone Way (008)
- Old: Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road
- New: Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road
Bradley (022)
- Old: The Forestry Building, 120 Bradley St.
- New: Bradley Fire Station, 1901 Carter Road.
Mimosa Crest (035)
- Old: Morningside of Greenwood, 116 Enterprise Court
- New: Greenwood High School, 1816 Cokesbury Road
Parson’s Mill (048)
- Old: Ashley House, 526 Haltiwanger Road
- New: G. Frank Russell Technology Center, 601 E. Northside Drive
Graham’s Glen (050)
- Old: Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 E
- New: Greenwood County Farmers Market, 215 Wilbanks Circle
Abbeville County
Abbeville 2
- Old: Abbeville Courthouse, 102 Court Square
- New: Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
Donalds
- Old: Donalds Town Hall, 125 W. Main St.
- New: Donalds Fire Department, 445 W. Main St.
McCormick County
McCormick 1 (006)
- Old: American Legions, 116 McCracken St., McCormick
- New: Old McCormick High School, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick
McCormick 2 (009)
- Old: Courthouse, 133 S. Mine St., McCormick
- New: Bethany Baptist Church Social Hall, 702 S. Main St., McCormick
Bethany (008)
- Old: Bethany Church Social Hall, 853 Hwy 378 E., McCormick
- New: Bethlehem Church of God Social Hall, 131 Bethlehem Road, McCormick
Parksville (013)
- Old: Masonic Hall, 201 Railroad Ave., Parksville
- New: Parksville Town Hall, 140 Parks Self St., Parksville
Clarks Hill (015)
- Old: Fire Department, 14156 Highway 28 S., Clarks Hill
- New: Laura Grove Church Social Hall, 122 Burning Bush Lane, Clarks Hill