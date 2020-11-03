More than a million South Carolinians voted ahead of polls opening today in an election that is expected to have high turnout. Here's the latest:
____
6:15 p.m. — Polling locations in Greenwood were seeing a trickle of voters in the late afternoon after higher than usual participation in absentee voting.
The Coronaca precinct, voting at Bethlehem Methodist Church, started the day with 491 absentee votes in its precinct. At 4:15 p.m., poll workers said 436 had voted Tuesday. The precinct has 1,360 registered voters.
“It’s much much better,” Margaret Gearhart, a poll worker at Coronaca, said about turnout. “The numbers are higher.”
Most precinct workers reported steady traffic during the day with the only lines of voters occurring when polls opened at 7 a.m.
Kathy Felder, poll manager at Glendale, said turnout was amazing. The precinct has 732 registered voters who cast their ballots at the Northwest Fire Station on Highway 72.
“We are just about to catch up with the absentee voting,” Felder said.
Felder said turnout at 4:45 p.m. was at about 77% with both in-person and absentee voting. She also praised the new voting machines.
“The new equipment has worked very well,” Felder said.
One of Greenwood County’s larger precincts, Angel Oak’s Crossing, started the day with more than 900 absentee votes and had close to 500 vote in person by close to 5 p.m.
“This has been one of the better ones,” Jim Ellis, poll manager for Angel Oak’s Crossing, said.
The precinct shares Westview Middle School with another precinct, Hope’s Ferry. The poll manager for Hope’s Ferry was tending to two curbside voters at just before 5 p.m.
“I think it’s important to vote,” Cyndi Bounkowski, a voter at Westview Middle, said.
Bounkowski said she chose to vote on Election Day as she has traditionally done.
Other voters at the polling location came for a specific purpose.
“I wanted my man to win,” Tina Holbrooks said.
Holbrooks clarified that she voted for former Vice President Joe Biden. Another voter, who wished to remain anonymous, voted today because she wants to see President Donald Trump get voted out.
A number of voters at the Stonewood precinct, which votes at the Coronaca Fire Station on Highway 246, said they voted straight party Republican.
“I wanted to have a vote,” Linda Chapman said.
Another voter felt obligated to vote.
“We have to,” Amanda Petro said.
Shari Hopkins said she came out to vote today to vote for Trump.
Another voter at the Stonewood precinct was asked why he voted and he shouted from across the parking lot: “Because I’m an American.”
____
5:30 p.m. — Abbeville had 50% of its vote in before polls opened today because of in-person and mail-in absentee voting, according to poll worker Randall Curtis.
Also according to Curtis, there were more poll watchers from both sides than in previous elections.
Abbeville voting locations have curbside voting where a volunteer comes to your car, gets your information, then brings a voting machine right to your car. Both parties also offered transportation to polling places.
Abbeville resident Curtis Rayford said he just wants what is best for society, and that was his reason for voting today; something he hasn't done before. He is mainly concerned with what works for the middle class.
Poll worker James Anderson said he was pleased with the voter turnout and he also saw more first-time voters.
"In these unprecedented times, people are home more and therefore able to pay more attention to the issues," Anderson said.
Abbeville resident Wyatt Best didn't vote in 2016 but thought it was important to vote for issues such as gun control and taxes.
Poll worker Anna Lagrone said everything was going "smoothly." This is because of a surplus of volunteers, new voting machines, curbside voting, and higher engagement from the community.
____
2 p.m. — Several polling locations that had “lines to the road” at 7 a.m. were seeing lighter crowds of voters midday in Greenwood.
At the Lakeview Elementary School polling location, Poll Manager Anna Brook Powell said things were “pretty busy but steady.”
“It’s bigger than I expected,” she said. “We’ve had no kind of problems. It’s just a normal presidential election, I would say.”
Jasper McCorkle, who lives across the street from the Lakeview location, said he walked to the polls to get a bit of exercise.
“It is my patriotic duty to vote,” McCorkle said. “This is what we have to do if we want changes. This is the way to do it in America.”
Theresa Pate, also voting at Lakeview, said she doesn’t like to get into arguments about politics.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do until the last minute,” Pate said. “I knew I wasn’t going to vote from (Joe) Biden, but I didn’t know if I was going to vote at all. Donald (Trump) is not dumb. He did not get where he is at by being an idiot. He’s brash. He says what he thinks. So am I.”
At the G. Frank Russell Technology Center polling location, voter Charles Ellis said it would be tough to say how things will go today.
“In today’s society, with all the different issues at stake, there’s certainly quite a blend of opinions and people’s expectations,” he said. “I’m not sure, but I’m hoping it goes the way I would like it to go.”
Things were going “very smoothly” at the Russell Center location, Poll Manager Patricia Rickenbaker said.
“I’m impressed,” she said. “We’ve had a steady crowd. Not long limes, but steady. It’s been wonderful. No problems whatsoever. We have some new equipment and it’s just working beautifully.”
At the Genesis Education Center polling site, Noah Bishop, 18, was voting for the first time. The 18-year-old came with his father, Brant, to cast his ballot.
“It’s definitely cool to be able to make a decision that’s important for our country,” Noah said. “It’s my first time doing anything like this, so it’s pretty cool.”
Brant said this is an important election.
“We’ve got a lot on the plate for what could happen for the future,” Brant said. “I just like to get out and make sure we do all that we can.”
Genesis Poll Manager Josh Skinner said things were busy in the morning but were steady by midday.
“We had a few hiccups, but we got through all of them,” Skinner said. “We have this new technology that seems to be working. We had a pretty long line until about 9:30, but now it’s steady and we’ve got a system.”
____
Noon — For about an hour and a half, poll workers at Greenwood High School helped a steady stream of voters cast their ballots.
Poll manager Troy Drinkard said about 800 voters registered to the precinct had voted absentee before Tuesday.
"I was here yesterday for about an hour and a half setting up tables and everything," he said. "I came in today at 5 a.m."
By 9:25 a.m., about 115 voters had been through the precinct to vote in person, out of about 1,000 voters registered there. Drinkard said prior to the election, poll workers take an online course and a test, while poll managers train with the voting equipment. Everyone involved was trained in COVID-19 precautions.
Voters make their selections on the voting machines with a cotton swab, and poll workers sanitize and wipe down the machines, door handles and other surfaces regularly. Markers on the floor indicate to voters where they should stand to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Drinkard said voters tend to come out in waves, first when the polls open, then again from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and again from 5-6 p.m.
The Mimosa Court precinct, normally located at Morningside of Greenwood, was moved to Greenwood High prior to the June primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic. Poll manager Phil Lindler said they had about 86 voters pass through by about 9:30 p.m. Since many voting today also voted in June, he said confusion over the precincts relocation hasn't been an issue.
Workers also saw about an hour of steady traffic at precincts 30 and 50, both located at the Greenwood County Farmer's Market off of S.C. 72/221. The poll manager of precinct 30 was working the election alongside her daughter, and both were helping people with curbside voting.
At precinct 50, Graham's Glen, manager Chris Kwiatkowski said the morning started off rough. Initially, the computer set up with the list of registered voters was showing the wrong names. Poll workers had a backup paper list, however, and the technological troubles were cleared up in about 10 minutes, he said.
Haley White, manager of the Mountain Laurel precinct at the John Lamb Center, said they had a steady turnout with 117 voters by about 10:50 a.m.
Charles Mabry and his wife were among that number.
"I always like to vote in person. I've always voted, ever since I was old enough," Mabry said. "Even when I was in the military, I voted absentee."
He said he's never voted straight ticket, but was tempted to this year. He cast his ballot for President Donald Trump, and supported Lindsey Graham in the U.S. Senate race.
Across the Greenwood County, elections Director Connie Moody said everything was running smoothly. There were some issues of people having moved without changing their voter registration, but she said that's common in any election.
"I think I'm impressed with how smoothly things have been going after that 7 a.m. rush," she said.
Kim London, Abbeville County's voter registration and elections director, said there were some problems getting poll workers accustomed to new online reporting systems, but it wasn't anything that caused hiccups in the election process. For day-of voting, she said there was about a 15% turnout as of about 12:20 p.m., with some precincts at more than 50% turnout already when considering absentee votes.
It was smooth sailing in McCormick County as well, said elections Director Sojourner Jennings. About 1,100 people had voted in person by about 12:20 p.m., with almost 4,000 absentee voters before Election Day.
____
7 a.m. — Polls have opened across the Lakelands as voters decide the presidency, the U.S. Senate and a slate of local and state races. Here is need-to-know information:
How many people voted absentee in the Lakelands?
Here are how many absentee ballots — by mail and in person — cast by county as of 5 p.m. Monday:
- Abbeville — 6,831 (68.9% of total ballots cast in 2016)
- Greenwood — 15,542 (53.2%)
- Laurens — 10,775 (40.1%)
- McCormick — 3,876 (73.3%)
- Saluda — 3,876 (44.7%)
What do you need to vote?
Voters will need a photo ID. A South Carolina driver’s license, DMV ID card, voter registration with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport can be used to satisfy this requirement.
New COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the state and nation and health officials strongly encourage wearing masks when socially distancing is not possible. Masks are recommended, but not required, at voting places.
Where do I vote?
Most polling places have remained the same and should be listed on your voter registration card. Some, however, have moved. Below is a list of precincts that have temporarily moved. If you don’t know where you’re supposed to vote or want to see a sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.
Greenwood County
Ashley River Run (005)
- Old: Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument St.
- New: former Rugs of Distinction location, 314 Main St.
Hope’s Ferry (006)
- Old: Emerald Gardens, 201 Overland Drive
- New: Westview Middle School, 1410 W. Alexander Road
Pebble Stone Way (008)
- Old: Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road
- New: Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road
Bradley (022)
- Old: The Forestry Building, 120 Bradley St.
- New: Bradley Fire Station, 1901 Carter Road.
Mimosa Crest (035)
- Old: Morningside of Greenwood, 116 Enterprise Court
- New: Greenwood High School, 1816 Cokesbury Road
Parson’s Mill (048)
- Old: Ashley House, 526 Haltiwanger Road
- New: G. Frank Russell Technology Center, 601 E. Northside Drive
Graham’s Glen (050)
- Old: Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 E
- New: Greenwood County Farmers Market, 215 Wilbanks Circle
Abbeville County
Abbeville 2
- Old: Abbeville Courthouse, 102 Court Square
- New: Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
Donalds
- Old: Donalds Town Hall, 125 W. Main St.
- New: Donalds Fire Department, 445 W. Main St.
McCormick County
McCormick 1 (006)
- Old: American Legions, 116 McCracken St., McCormick
- New: Old McCormick High School, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick
McCormick 2 (009)
- Old: Courthouse, 133 S. Mine St., McCormick
- New: Bethany Baptist Church Social Hall, 702 S. Main St., McCormick
Bethany (008)
- Old: Bethany Church Social Hall, 853 Hwy 378 E., McCormick
- New: Bethlehem Church of God Social Hall, 131 Bethlehem Road, McCormick
Parksville (013)
- Old: Masonic Hall, 201 Railroad Ave., Parksville
- New: Parksville Town Hall, 140 Parks Self St., Parksville
Clarks Hill (015)
- Old: Fire Department, 14156 Highway 28 S., Clarks Hill
- New: Laura Grove Church Social Hall, 122 Burning Bush Lane, Clarks Hill