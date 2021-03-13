breaking news

Authorities are investigating a boating mishap that left one teen dead, according to Upstate media outlets.

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office was called in connection with a mishap on Lake Secession at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Jack Franklin-Lee Hunt, 18, an Erskine College student, was the operator of the boat. According to reports, debris stuck Hunt as he and a passenger were traveling toward the boat landing dock.

The coroner's office and state Department of Natural Resources are investigating. 