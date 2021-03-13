Authorities are investigating a boating mishap that left one teen dead, according to Upstate media outlets.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office was called in connection with a mishap on Lake Secession at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Jack Franklin-Lee Hunt, 18, an Erskine College student, was the operator of the boat. According to reports, debris stuck Hunt as he and a passenger were traveling toward the boat landing dock.
The coroner's office and state Department of Natural Resources are investigating.