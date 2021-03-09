John Sutherland spent all day outside and near the Abbeville County administrative complex, thanking voters as they stepped out from casting their ballots in Tuesday’s city council race.
“It’s been a long day,” he said with a laugh that evening. “Thank you, thank you very much.”
With 37 total votes by Tuesday’s end, Sutherland clinched the city’s District 3 council seat, beating out Sandi Hood who managed 24 votes and Olin “Dee” Henderson, who received 8, according to unofficial results provided Tuesday night by Abbeville County election officials.
Sutherland, 48, is a supervisor with PepsiCo who previously worked with Coca-Cola Co. before becoming an entrepreneur. His campaign put him face to face with many would-be voters as he put up door hangers and spoke with constituents.
He wanted to know what voters wanted from city council, and chief among their concerns was slowing the speed of traffic through residential areas. He also saw infrastructural work that needs to be done on city streets and street lights, alongside vacant and condemned buildings people told him they want to see turned into thriving businesses.
“I’m ready to go to work,” he said Tuesday after news of his provisional victory. “It’s been a long month and a half, and I’m just ready.”
Sutherland left the elections office only minutes before officials released the results. He was nearly overwhelmed thinking about all the topics he wants to bring to council, but he said he’s most excited to make sure proper steps are being taken to address residents’ concerns about pedestrian safety.
Sutherland will fill the District 3 seat left vacant when former councilman Trey Edwards was elected mayor. His competitors, Hood and Henderson, had years of experience and service to Abbeville in their backgrounds.
Hood, 66, has lived in Abbeville for 21 years and is vice president of the Abbeville Lions Club. She volunteered at community outreach centers at schools and with after-school programs, among other service groups. Henderson, 55, worked for 30 years in Abbeville’s parks and recreation department and in utilities for the power department.