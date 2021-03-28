A relatively short but powerful storm swept through the Lakelands on Sunday, causing downed trees and power outages; however, officials were thankful it was not as bad as it could have been.
“It’s not too bad,” George McKinney, Greenwood County’s emergency management coordinator, said of the damage. “It took out power lines.”
During the storm, a tree fell and hit powerlines along Highway 25 near Oakbrook Memorial Park in Hodges. Duke Energy crews were on scene working to fix the damage to the powerlines.
The state Department of Public Safety’s real-time traffic website showed the traffic light at Highway 25 and S.C. 246 in Hodges was not functioning properly. The website also showed a traffic hazard near Bypass 72 N.E. and East Laurel Avenue, although it was cleared by 3 p.m.
McKinney said a house near Chestnut Court and Kateway sustained “major damage to the roof.”
Duke Energy’s outage map showed that 875 customers in Hodges area of Greenwood County were without power.