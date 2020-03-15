Medical experts say coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for up to a few days — including on all of those items the person before you picked up and put back at the grocery store.
A number of national chains have adjusted store hours to give more time to clean and to desperately keep some highly sought merchandise in stock, something that's become a problem as customers prepare for potentially long stays at home.
For instance, the Walmart in Laurens had bare shelves Saturday afternoon where bleach, cleaning wipes, paper towels and toilet paper were normally stored. When employees brought pallets to restock the paper items, anxious customers stood nearby waiting for their chance to grab up part of the latest batch.
While some nonperishable goods, such as ramen noodles and canned pasta, were in short supply despite employees actively attempting to restock, there was no shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables near the front of the store.
On Sunday, all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets changed their hours to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., unless they already had shorter hours. The corporate announcement said "this will help ensure associates can clean and stock products."
Effective Saturday, Publix started closing its locations at 8 p.m. to give its employees more time to clean and restock, while the Bi-Lo store will start closing at 9 p.m. beginning Monday.
During a press conference Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster stressed that there's plenty to go around and urged South Carolinians not to buy more than they need.
"There's no need to hoard food or supplies of any kind," McMaster said.
While some stores are changing closing times, Tractor Supply Co. says its locations will operate on regular hours.
In an email to customers signed by President and CEO Hal Lawton, the company pledged to perform more daily cleanings and stressed that employees have paid sick leave so they can stay home if they're ill.
"We want you to know that through the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, you can count on all of us at Tractor Supply to be here for you," the email said.