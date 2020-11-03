Taking 57.7% of the vote, McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns won a second term Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
Stearns, a Republican, received 3,310 votes to Democrat Wallace Fitzgerald Middleton’s 2,424 with all precincts reporting.
“I’m thrilled, and I thank them for their faith in me to move the county forward,” he said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Stearns was elected in 2016 with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, previously serving as a supervisor in a Virginia sheriff’s office.
Last election, his victory was contested by his opponent in the race, former McCormick Police Chief J.R. Jones, who argued Stearns’ out-of-state experience didn’t qualify him to serve as a sheriff in South Carolina. Stearns’ case went to the state Supreme Court, which ruled he would keep the job.
“At least this time, it won’t be contested,” Stearns said with a laugh.
He said he planned to get some rest, then be right back at work. With the election behind him, Stearns said he was eager to get back to work without worrying about the campaign.
Middleton started his law enforcement career in 2008 as an Edgefield police officer before working for eight years as a McCormick County deputy. He went on to continue his education, then served as a probation field agent for the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services.