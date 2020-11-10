State officials stopped the sale of diesel at a local gas station after receiving a complaint that there was gasoline in the diesel fuel pumps.
State Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood said the office received the complaint Monday regarding the Stop-A-Minit at 1205 S.C. Highway 72. The inspector visited and collected a sample Tuesday morning. When the inspector arrived, the station had already shut down the diesel and bagged off the pumps and diesel fuel was not available to the public, he said.
The sample indicated the presence of gasoline, and the inspector went back to the station to officially bag the diesel pumps, and bar the station from selling diesel until the agriculture department approves it again.