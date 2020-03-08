State health officials have announced four additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, including the first reported case in the Upstate.
That puts the state at six presumptive positive cases, which are cases that tested positive for COVID-19 at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Public Health Laboratory but still must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the cases announced Sunday is a Spartanburg County man with no known connection to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy.
The other three in Kershaw County, where there was an earlier presumptive positive. Here’s the latest on the cases in Kershaw County:
- An elderly female from Camden was admitted to a Kershaw County hospital, then transferred to a health care facility in the Midlands to receive a higher level of care. She remains isolated. Her case was first reported Friday.
- A woman who came in close contact with the earlier presumptive positive patient was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is isolated.
- An elderly man who came into close contact with the earlier presumptive positive patient was temporarily admitted to a healthcare facility but has been discharged and is isolated at home.
- A woman from Camden was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. She has no known connection to the other presumptive positive cases in Kershaw County.
The other earlier presumptive positive patient, a woman from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy, did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home. She remains symptom-free.
So far, state health officials have tested 18 people for COVID-19 and had six positive tests. South Carolina has had no reported deaths from the virus. For information on the coronavirus, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.