Traffic was slow Thursday evening on S.C. Highway 72 at Calhoun Road, as Greenwood County deputies and state Highway Patrol troopers worked to direct traffic around a disabled tractor-trailer.
A tractor-trailer driver reported losing a wheel at the intersection, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link, and the back gate appeared to have come open, spilling debris into the roadway. A crew worked to clear the intersection, using a loader to move the debris onto the back of another truck.
The Highway Patrol's real-time traffic monitoring website said the call came out at about 3:50 p.m., and at 6 p.m. crews were still on the scene.