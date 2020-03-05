Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox announced Thursday he is seeking a third term in office.
First elected in 2012, Cox brings with him more than three decades of law enforcement experience. Under his administration, the Greenwood County Coroner’s office was accredited by the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners in 2015 after he implemented formal written policies.
“It has been my blessing and privilege to have accomplished many promises, goals and other ambitions that have advanced this office’s ability to aid those who were in need of our assistance in an important time,” he said in a Thursday news release. “Many of those promises and goals were publicized during my former campaigns, but the level of thoroughness, professionalism and compassion remains my primary task.”
He said in the release that if he’s elected, he’s determined to maintain the office’s professional standards through its international accreditation. He said he also wants to continue educating the community about the dangers of alcohol, drugs and distracted driving, and maintain healthy working relationships with the various agencies, businesses and individuals he works with.
Cox beat Marcia Kelly-Clark in the 2012 election, when she ran as a write-in candidate after an issue with filings left her name off the ballot. Cox was also dropped from the ballot, but successfully petitioned to be put back on as an independent. In 2016, he won the Republican nomination against Kelly-Clark, and went on to take his second term in office uncontested in the general election.
Filings for the coroner’s race opens at noon March 16 and closes noon March 30. The primary on June 9. Election Day is Nov. 3.