As companies are facing difficult staffing decisions, the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is considering furloughs to compensate for a shortfall of funds normally collected from court fines and fees, Solicitor David Stumbo said.
Courts shut down and limited what cases would be heard in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Stumbo said in light of less court activity, the state prosecution commission gave a breakdown of how much money each circuit’s solicitors office would be lacking over the course of recent months — Stumbo said his office will likely be short about $162,000.
“A number of our state-appropriated checks are based on court fines and fees that are collected,” he said. “That, in combination with the fact that we’re not trying cases again by order of the Supreme Court until September, our court operations are a little more limited.”
Even with remote court proceedings happening over video conferencing programs, Stumbo said they’re limited in what can be brought before a judge. The most serious cases that need to be tried, or cases where a victim’s presence is needed for hearings, will likely have to wait until they can take place in person.
The aim, in the meantime, is to furlough an estimated six people who work in support positions until some time in July, Stumbo said. He and his staff haven’t hammered out the finer details of who will be furloughed, nor when they’ll start, but he said the aim is to stave off having to cut permanent positions down the line.
While funding from state-collected court fees is reduced, Stumbo said he’s hoping the county councils that support him will help supplement some of the funds lost at the state level. He said it’s important to have more reliable streams of income in anticipation of times when court fees and fines dry up.
Stumbo said he wants the people living in the 8th Circuit to know he aims to provide the same quality of prosecutorial services as always, and that the challenging decision to furlough employees is one being made to prevent people from losing their jobs in the future.
Employees who are put on furlough will still be able to take advantage of state unemployment benefits while they’re out of work, Stumbo said.