People who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will soon be able to use their EBT cards to purchase eligible food items from authorized vendors.
July 31 is the target start date for online use of SNAP benefits in South Carolina, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized Walmart and Amazon as online food vendors, said Pam Bryant, director of communications and public affairs at state Department of Social Services, which administers the federal SNAP benefits. The agency is working to approve other retailers and independent grocers for online sale.
Snap recipients will be able to use their EBT cards like a debit card to order eligible food products for pick up or home delivery, Bryant said, though EBT cards can't be used to pay delivery fees or other associated charges.
According to the USDA, more than 558,000 people in South Carolina receive SNAP benefits, totaling $855 million annually in federal benefits. The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service division has provided states the flexibility and contingencies needed to help recipients through the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic.
DSS and the USDA have taken other measures to provide for the nutritional and financial needs of families and vulnerable adults, Bryant said. March featured emergency supplements for SNAP beneficiaries, affecting about 176,000 households. The first supplement distribution was on March 28, and the waiver is still in effect through June 30.
Before COVID-19, DSS would typically receive about 4,800 SNAP benefit applications a week. From mid-March to mid-April, the agency received a high of about 24,000 in a week, before things slowed to slightly more than pre-COVID levels, Bryant said. Certification periods were extended, and on April 6 the application process no longer needed an in-person or telephone eligibility interview, assuming verification could be done without contacting the applicants.
DSS also increased their own benefits to recipients, such as the "Healthy Bucks" program, which offers recipients extra funds to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. From May 15-July 31, the incentive has gone up from $10 to $15 for any SNAP recipient spending at least $5 with their EBT card.
"The purpose of this temporary adjustment is to further combat food insecurity among SNAP recipients and to promote economic stability for Healthy Bucks vendors whose business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Bryant.
Aside from COVID-related relief, DSS recently offered aid for areas of the state affected by tornadoes in mid-April. SNAP clients in affected areas were given a partial replacement of their SNAP benefits for food loss resulting from power outages.