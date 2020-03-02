The smell and haze of smoke throughout much of Greenwood stems from the controlled burning of more than 1,000 acres of land in McCormick County, according to officials.
Thea private tract of about 1,900 acres of land in McCormick County is being burned in a controlled manner, said Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes, along with a smaller acreage in Greenwood County. Holmes said the county fire service hasn't received any calls of unauthorized or uncontrolled brush fires.
The state Forestry Commission lists both these burns as being done for hazard control.