Belton Mayor Tiffany Ownbey denounced reporting by a Belton newspaper on a state investigation stemming from a complaint she made, although the paper's editor is standing by the story.
The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed they're investigating the unauthorized publication of a video "of a sensitive nature," said Tommy Crosby, SLED spokesman. Belton police requested SLED look into the matter after Ownbey filed a complaint with them.
"SLED has an open investigation involving the mayor of Belton and the unauthorized publishing of a video," Crosby said.
Crosby wouldn't share additional information, given the ongoing status of the investigation.
Ahead of other news organizations reporting on the investigation, the News-Chronicle wrote about obtaining the video and the writer shared an account of what they saw in the video. The story characterized the release of the video, but did not cite a source regarding the nature of the video's release.
Ownbey said she's working with her attorney to draft a response to the News-Chronicle's reporting, and while she's restricted in what she can say now, she would share more information in the future.
Earlier, she denounced the weekly newspaper's reporting in a Facebook post.
"I've been silent for a good reason," she said in Facebook post at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. "Myself and my attorney, Druanne White, will be addressing everything regarding the events at hand including the inaccurate, disturbing and false reporting from the Belton News Chronicle in an official press release this afternoon!"
Ownbey reminded people that while she is mayor, she's also a mother and encouraged people to respect her privacy.
News-Chronicle Editor Elaine Ellison-Rider said she stands by what she wrote and said the disagreement stems over Ellison-Rider's characterization of the video's recency. She said she was unable to reach out to SLED for comment before the paper's weekly deadline.
White was not immediately available to comment when called at her office.