State investigators are looking into how inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution were able to lock a guard into a prison cell.
Tommy Crosby, State Law Enforcement Division public information officer, said while SLED is investigating, no additional information about the case will be made available at this time.
Sunday evening, inmates locked an officer in a cell and were caught at 6 p.m. near an interior prison yard fence, SCDC officials said that night. No inmates left the prison's confines, and two inmates were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Crosby said publicly releasable documents collected as part of SLED's investigation will be available once the investigation is completed and closed.