State agents are investigating after a Laurens County deputy exchanged fire with a man in Gray Court, according to officials.
On Sunday night, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said a man was in custody after a shooting in Gray Court. The release did not specify how an officer was involved in the shooting, but did say neither the detained man nor any deputies were harmed.
The man was taken to a hospital to be checked on as a precautionary measure, before being booked at the Laurens County detention center.
Earlier Sunday evening, the agency said on Facebook that a stretch of Highway 14 was closed from Ropp Street to Cook Street.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the situation, and in a news release on Monday said the shooting was an exchange of fire between the man and deputies. Upon request from the agency involved, SLED will investigate when an officer fires their weapon or is fired at. The goal of the investigations is to provide a thorough, independent criminal investigation.
"SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter," the release said. "Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed."
Snow said she was referring all further questions to SLED, and SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said no other information will be disclosed at this time, pending the investigation. Snow was asked about the officer or officers who exchanged fire with the man but did not respond to questions.
"The incident in Laurens County was the 38th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020," the SLED release said. "In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Laurens County Sheriff's Office."
While law enforcement agencies often use the phrase "officer-involved shooting" to refer to situations in which an officer fires at someone or is fired at, the phrase does not specify how the officer was involved or who fired the shots.