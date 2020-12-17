The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a situation where a Laurens police officer fired shots while trying to apprehend someone in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.
The suspect evaded police and is still at large, and no injuries were reported, the release said.
"SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter," the release said. "Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed."
Investigators will summarize the information gathered and submit it to prosecutors to assess.
This shooting marks the 48th shooting by law enforcement officers in South Carolina this year, and the first involving the Laurens Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 shootings by law enforcement officers, one involving the LPD.
Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore was not immediately available for comment, and the SLED release said the agency would not release additional details in this ongoing investigation.