Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said officers were dispatched at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a body being behind the Abbeville County Courthouse. They cleared the scene at about 11:40 a.m.
Coroner Ronnie Ashley said before noon that an autopsy would be conducted on the man soon.
The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency, Bosler said. SLED Spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed agents were investigating a death, and were in Abbeville collecting evidence. Officers don't expect anything suspicious or any foul play involved in the man's death, and Crosby couldn't say how officers were alerted to the body's location.
There's no ongoing danger to the public either, he said.
Crosby couldn't release any information about the man but explained that with any death investigation there's a process SLED follows before he can release details. Agents need to wait on the coroner's report to confirm the cause and manner of death. Crime scene investigators have to collect information from the scene and witnesses, along with checking surveillance video and collecting any forensic evidence.
Until that information has been gathered, Crosby said it would be inappropriate to jump to conclusions given the evidence they've collected so far, since that information could change as they learn new details.
This is a developing story.