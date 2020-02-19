A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after the SUV he was driving struck a power pole along Callison Highway, according to officials.
A man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV south along Highway 67 when, at about 7:45 p.m., the vehicle struck a dog and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a utility pole, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Bolt said, and the wreck remains under investigation.
The damage to the utility pole knocked out power for Duke Energy customers in the area, but Bolt said by about 10 p.m. the Duke crew had finished repairs, and the once-blocked roadway was opening back up.