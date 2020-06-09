Michelle Simmons defeated Mary Lauren Powers in Tuesday's Republican primary for Laurens County clerk of court, taking 47.3% of the vote in the two-person race, according to unofficial tallies.
Laurens County attorneys Gary L. Williams, Robert W. Whitesides Sr. and C. Alice Whitesides supported Simmons, who has worked for a number of law offices during the past 15 years. Outgoing Clerk of Court Lynn Lancaster, who decided not to seek reelection after 14 years, and 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo endorsed Powers, a longtime employee of the clerk's office. Powers and Simmons are both residents of the City of Laurens.
No Democrat is running for the post in November, all but guaranteeing Simmons will be the county's next clerk of court.
Laurens County Council races
Luke Rankin unseats longtime Councilman Joe Woods for the GOP nod in the Laurens County Council District 2 race with 54% of the vote. Woods has a Ware Shoals address while Rankin lives near Laurens.
District 2 covers the westernmost portion of the county along with most of the county's border with Greenwood County. It includes the Laurens County portion of Ware Shoals. No Democrat is running.
For Laurens County District 6, which covers the towns of Waterloo and Cross Hill as well as the bulk of Clinton, County Councilwoman Diane Byrd Anderson defeated Arthur Lee Philson Jr. in the Democratic contest, carrying 54.6% of the vote.
Anderson and Philson are Clinton residents. No Republican filed for the seat.
Council Chairman David Pitts, Democrat, will face former state Rep. David Tribble in November after Tribble beat Brenda Stewart in the Republican contest with 51.3% of the vote.
Pitts represents District 7, which covers part of Clinton and all of Joanna. All three candidates are from Clinton.