State Sen. Shane Massey won the Republican primary for S.C. Senate District 25.
"I'm very appreciative of people giving me another chance," Massey said.
With nearly all precincts reporting, Massey had 79% of the vote at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, giving him a wide margin of victory over Susan J. Swanson.
"Being on an election ballot is a humbling experience," Massey said. "You never know until the votes are counted."
Massey, who is majority leader in the state Senate, ran on a platform of continuing to make government more transparent and changing the way government does business. Massey, a longtime advocate for transparency, will face Democratic nominee Shirley Green Fayson in November.
He was first elected at age 32 in a special election to replace former Sen. Tommy Moore. He has held the seat since 2007.
Massey and his wife, Blair, have two children and attend Providence Baptist Church in Johnston.
Swanson is director of the Augusta Care Pregnancy Center in Augusta, Georgia. She also wanted to change how judges are elected — lawmakers currently decide on judgeships — because she sees the system as corrupt.
She also wanted to work on such issues as prison reform and domestic violence.
"We got our message out there," Swanson said.
Swanson said it was hard to campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Can't knock on doors, can't shake hands," she said.
Swanson is married and has three children. She attends Curtis Baptist Church in Augusta.