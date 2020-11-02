Anyone can get a free flu shot from Self Regional Healthcare’s drive-thru clinic, a new approach to flu shots inspired by the drive-thru COVID-19 testing events the hospital has hosted throughout the year.
“Flu vaccinations have been shown to reduce flu-related illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Matthew Logan, Self’s chief medical officer. “A lot of people don’t do well with the flu, especially people with chronic illness.”
The free drive-thru clinic is from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in November, at 303 W. Alexander Ave., as long as supplies last. Call ahead at 864-725-8200 to pre-register for the free flu shot.
“The idea for this came out of our drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics,” said Selynto Anderson, Self’s director of occupational health services. “We thought, how can we provide these services safer to our community.”
People who don’t pre-register can register at the site in their car. Anderson said the whole process should take about five minutes if the person has pre-registered, about 10 minutes if not.
Logan said the flu shot can help prevent getting the flu, but even among people who still contract the flu, their symptoms are typically milder and require less intensive treatment. Administering the shots in a drive-thru limits exposure to others seeking medical attention, which Logan said is especially important as the coronavirus pandemic continues.