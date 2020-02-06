To help avoid flooded roads and streets in the area caused by Thursday’s inclement weather — as a precaution — Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 will be on a two-hour delay Friday, as will Abbeville County schools, Palmetto Christian Academy and Cambridge Academy.
These decisions were made as the area faced flash flood warnings, which were set to expire 12:30 a.m. Friday. The Greenwood County Airport recorded receiving more than 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.
Johnathan E. Graves, District 50's director of communications, said the delay should help bus drivers see the road better because it will be lighter outside.
If your school has announced a delay and isn't on this list, email newsroom@indexjournal.com.