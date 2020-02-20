Temperatures are expected to plunge below freezing overnight, and while there's little chance for an accumulation of snow or sleet, roads are expected to be icy Friday morning. Because of concerns about ice on roads, the following schools and districts have announced they'll open late on Friday morning:
- Abbeville County School District is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
- Greenwood County School District 50 is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
- Greenwood County School District 51 is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
- Greenwood County School District 52 is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
- Laurens County School District 55 is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
- Laurens County School District 56 is on a two-hour delay Friday morning.
This is a developing story. If you have a delay or closing to announce, email newsroom@indexjournal.com.