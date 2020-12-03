Police are still seeking Donna Babb, the woman who was reported missing out of Ware Shoals.
Babb, 54, had last been seen about a month ago, at 14 Lee St., Ware Shoals, said town Police Chief Bryan Louis. A relative of hers called police to report her missing.
Earlier this week, Louis said he got in touch with the State Law Enforcement Division to request assistance in looking for her. He forwarded all information police had gathered on her whereabouts, including her phone usage information and tips people gave about spotting her.
He said officers had received a few tips regarding her whereabouts, but hadn't been able to find her through the information given. The last time she used her cellphone, Louis said it was tracked to near Davis Street in Greenwood.
Louis requested SLED's help so that state agents could go beyond the jurisdiction of the Ware Shoals Police Department.
"If she was in town still, we'd know it," he said.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Babb is urged to call Ware Shoals police at 864-450-9545, or dial 911.