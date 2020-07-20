The search for a 66-year-old man from McCormick who walked out of a Georgia nursing home stretched on for its 10th day Monday as officers investigate reported sightings of him in Augusta.
Joseph Talbert left Sunshine Care assisted living facility at about 1:30 a.m. July 10, and was caught on security cameras at a nearby convenience store before disappearing, said Maj. Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers searched for him on foot through nearby woods with the help of tracking dogs while a helicopter aided in the search from above, but Wallen said they found no trace of Talbert.
A representative from Sunshine Care who declined to be named said Talbert lived there for three years without ever wandering away. She said in three years he had no visits, and no family had checked on him in the time since a court handed care of him over to the Lincolnton-area assisted living facility. He often talked about his hometown of McCormick, however, and the woman said she thought he’d try to go back there after leaving.
“We’ve had several positive IDs off the news. We’ve had maybe about four,” Wallen said. “There’s a couple who are absolutely convinced they saw him in Augusta.”
Wallen said officers now think Talbert had someone drive him to Augusta, although they’re not sure where he’s gone since.
“We flew the area again yesterday with negative results,” Wallen said Monday, “and people have been walking down in the woods there. It’s kind of like looking for a needle in a proverbial haystack down there.”
Lincoln County deputies are working closely with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to investigate these reported sightings and search in Augusta. Wallen said officers are speaking with people who are homeless in the area, in the event they’ve seen Talbert living on the streets.
Talbert was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt when he left Sunshine Care. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 150 pounds and his left arm is drawn to his chest as a complication from having a stroke. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 706-359-4118.
Wallen initially reported Talbert had dementia and was dealing with complications from having a stroke, but on Monday he walked back the claim of dementia. He said talking with people who knew Talbert, he seemed friendly and talkative, and not without control of his faculties.
Talbert lived in McCormick County more than a year ago, and McCormick area resident Chicquetta Anderson said she and a group of others from the area have been passionate about helping search for him. She isn’t related to Talbert, but she’s part of what Wallen called “his church family” — a group of concerned people eager to find him and ensure his safety.
“If this was my brother, sister, cousin, uncle, daddy, I’d want him found,” Anderson said. “He’s from McCormick County, and if you can know one thing about McCormick County, we come together for each other.”
She’s been organizing volunteer search efforts, printing and distributing flyers and gathering volunteers from throughout the region to walk the woods and ride four-wheelers to search for Talbert. She’s reached out to national organizations for advice and assistance in marshaling her resources.
Anderson said she’s looking for K9 search teams, volunteers to search on foot, dive teams or boats to search nearby ponds and any other volunteer assistance to help find Talbert. McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns said initially deputies checked the apartment complex Talbert lived in more than a year ago, but found no one there. Since then, he said his officers haven’t been asked to help with the search, and without jurisdiction in Georgia, they’ve just been keeping their eyes open while on patrol.
“We’ve checked the wood lines and lake lines over on our side, but we’ve done that on our own, pretty quietly,” he said.
Sunshine Care has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Talbert being found, Wallen said, but the people who have called in with tips haven’t mentioned the reward once. He said there’s a genuine concern among those who have offered any help or information, and there are many who care deeply about Talbert and want to see him found safe.