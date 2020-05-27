The search for a missing 14-year-old girl continued Wednesday as Greenwood County deputies used bloodhounds and a crew of officers to search the area where she was last seen.
Summer Chere Stewart, 14, was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at a Fenwick Court residence, near Lakeview Elementary School. She was reportedly wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack, and deputies described her as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds.
On Wednesday, Greenwood County deputies and city police gathered at Lakeview to search the surrounding area. Officers in patrol vehicles drove through the streets of nearby neighborhoods, while the Greenwood County Bloodhound Tracking Team was brought out to help aid in a search.
Sgt. Jeff Graham with the sheriff's office said officers hadn't received any new tips or information about Stewart's whereabouts, but wanted to do a grid search of her last known location to explore the existing leads officers were given.
Anyone with information about Stewart's disappearance is urged to call deputies at 864-942-8632 or call 911. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Graham, in a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon, said officers had received numerous messages reporting posts on social media saying Stewart had been found. He emphasized that she has not been located, and officers are continuing to actively search for her.
Several agencies and groups are helping with the search, Graham said, including the FBI, Foothills K9, the state Department of Natural Resources, Greenwood EMS and Greenwood County Fire Service.