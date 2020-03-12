Awareness and education are key as local emergency services officials prepare and take preventative measures against the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The World Health Organization officially called the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, with confirmed cases worldwide approaching 120,000, with more than 4,000 deaths. Still, preventing the spread of this virus requires about the same efforts as any other transmissible illness.
“Treat this just as you would the flu,” Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said. “They’re identical as far as prevention goes.”
That includes paying attention to hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes, he said. In Abbeville County, Director of Emergency Services Will Blackwell said he and his staff met Monday with community stakeholders, including local emergency responders, school officials, health care partners and business leaders.
“The two main points we discussed were the need to follow CDC recommendation for prevention, detection and treatment, as well as everyone’s ability to maintain services to the community,” he said.
He said it’s key to stay flexible because there are many unknown variables with a novel virus, and he said his staff has to stay flexible to address emerging needs.
Emergency dispatchers in McCormick County are the first line of defense for first responders, said county Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle. Operating under heightened screening and protection guidelines, he said dispatchers ask questions to evaluate the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
If there is a risk, responders will answer the call wearing a respirator and carrying masks for patients to wear. They’ll take further precautions as needed, Doolittle said, like wearing a full protective suit if they have to do any work on a patient’s airways.
“We just need to stick to the recommendations coming from the CDC, World Health Organization and from DHEC, because they’re the ones monitoring this thing closely,” Doolittle said.
Keeping people aware of the virus’ spread and its symptoms and effects is one way to educate the public, he said, while not causing panic. The virus spreads the same way the seasonal flu does, even though the illness it causes is more severe.
Another step, he said, is making vulnerable populations aware of their added risk for complications if they catch this virus. Those at higher risk include people with chronic health conditions and older adults.
At Emerald Gardens of Greenwood, staff is limiting visits to only essential health care workers, according to Darrell Biddix, director of clinical services and compliance at the site’s parent company, Premier Senior Living.
“From what we’ve learned ... our population is the most vulnerable to this virus,” Biddix said. “Knowledge is power, so we’ve got renewing and ongoing training for infection control measures.”
While he said staff is being considerate of families with relatives in end-of-life care, other families are being offered alternatives to in-person visitation. Families are being offered the chance to use video chat programs to talk with their relatives.