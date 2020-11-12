An experiment in one of Brewer Middle School's science labs triggered the fire alarm Thursday morning, according to a news release from Greenwood County School District 50.
School administrators evacuated the building, and the fire department was called out. Students and staff safely returned to the building soon after and resumed normal operation after the building was cleared.
"This was not a planned fire drill that is conducted monthly at the school," district spokesman Johnathan Graves said. "We appreciate the swift response of law enforcement, district officials and the fire department in dealing with this situation."