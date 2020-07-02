Even as health officials continue to advise staying home, state troopers are expecting the July 4 weekend to see a spike in traffic as people take to the roads for the holiday.
“People will be using the holiday as a good reason to go visit family they haven’t been able to see for a while,” Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said. “We’re asking folks that are traveling long distance to take breaks often, if you’re fatigued let somebody else drive.”
Many people get off of work before the holiday and immediately hit the road with their family, Bolt said. Exhaustion can be just as impairing as driving under the influence — another problem he said troopers frequently see during the July 4 weekend.
Rest areas are there for a reason, and Bolt said if a driver feels tired they should take a break and let someone else drive if possible. Anyone planning to drink during the holiday should arrange to have a designated driver, or pay for a taxi or ride service, he said.
Troopers will be out in greater numbers, stepping up enforcement along Interstate highways. For people carrying trailers or campers, he advised double-checking trailer lights and safety chains, and securing any loads on the outside of vehicles. Loose items can come free and get lost on the highway, creating a hazard for other drivers.
In the event that a vehicle breaks down on the highway, Bolt said drivers can always dial HP on their phones. That non-emergency phone number can get a trooper out to help drivers in need.
Besides enjoying their holidays, Bolt asked people to be respectful of ongoing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said to follow recommendations from health officials, wear masks when going into public places and be courteous of others’ personal space. And, as always, he urged drivers to put down their cellphones.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.