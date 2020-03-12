South Carolina’s prison system has suspended inmate visitation at all locations for the next 30 days as a precaution to prevent inmates from contracting COVID-19.
The state Department of Corrections also won’t allow volunteers from Kershaw County into any of its institutions and work crews will not leave Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in Kershaw and Sumter counties. Prison officials say they are working to guarantee access to telephones so inmates can still speak with family members.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 12 total cases of coronavirus, with six of those having been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eight of those cases were in Kershaw County.