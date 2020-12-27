Inmates at a McCormick County prison locked an officer in a cell, and were later caught at an interior fence, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
“An officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was locked in a cell tonight by inmates,” SCDC Director of Communications Chrysti Shain said in an 11 p.m. email. “Afterward, five inmates were caught near an interior prison yard fence about 6 p.m., but no one escaped.”
Shain said two inmates were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured. The prison was secured by the time she shared this information, and the situation is under investigation by SCDC police services and the State Law Enforcement Division.
McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns said SCDC officials called dispatch to request officers set up the perimeter, but he said officers saw no activity outside the prison. McCormick firefighters and EMS staff were also staged outside the prison, but Stearns said SCDC had not requested an ambulance or any outside medical assistance.