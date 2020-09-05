The “100 Deadly Days of Summer” are coming to a close, but state Highway Patrol officials are urging drivers to be extra careful over the Labor Day weekend.
“This is when South Carolina sees the biggest increase in traffic, which of course increases the amount of wrecks, the amount of people being stopped and the amount of impaired drivers on the roadway,” said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The 100 deadly days stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and each year troopers and state transport police keep a keen eye on the roads to help cut down on potentially deadly situations.
“We’re out and about, and we have extra troopers working the holiday,” Bolt said.
This enforcement push ties with the Sober or Slammer campaign, a zero-tolerance program against impaired driving. In 2019, 16 people died in wrecks over the Labor Day weekend.
“One is too many,” Bolt said. “We’re target zero.”
He emphasized how important it is to keep off of cellphones while driving. That same cellphone comes in handy for anyone who plans to drink over the weekend, he said — call and arrange for someone else to drive if your plans involve drinking.
In the stretch from May 25 to Aug. 31, there have been 306 fatalities on South Carolina’s highways, compared to 266 in the same stretch last year, according to a release from the Highway Patrol. One thing that can reduce the risk of death in the event of a wreck is wearing a seat belt, which Bolt said fewer people are doing.
Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Bolt said about 49% of people who died in wrecks investigated by the highway patrol weren’t wearing seat belts. Now, that number is up to 58%, he said.
Bolt said he wants people to enjoy the last stretch of Summer, but practice safe driving while doing it.