State health officials announced nine new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday — the highest number yet in a single day. That makes 28 total COVID-19 cases identified in South Carolina and more than 3,200 in the U.S. as of Sunday afternoon.
Three of these cases are in the Upstate. Two people in Anderson County tested positive and it's unclear how they came in contact with the virus. Both are hospitalized and isolated. A person in Greenville County also tested positive and the patient was recently in Spain. This individual is at home. Including a previously reported case in Spartanburg County, there are four cases in the region.
Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kershaw County, increasing the cases in Camden to 13. Horry County also has three cases of coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest figures while Gov. Henry McMaster was announcing measures to curb the spread of the illness, including closing all public schools through March 31, limiting gatherings to 100 or fewer people and postponing all elections scheduled before May 1.