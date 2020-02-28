Ease off the gas when in Ninety Six, because state officials recently approved a speed limit change on one of the town's main thoroughfares.
Town officials took to Facebook to announce the change Friday morning. The speed limit used to be posted as 35 mph at the corner of Highways 34 and 246 down Cambridge Street. Now, along Cambridge Street and down toward St. Paul United Methodist Church, the speed limit is 25 mph.
This slow down has been a long time coming, Mayor Mike Rowe said. The town asked the state Department of Transport to look at the area prior to Rowe's administration, he said. People regularly walk through the downtown area, and people cross between the nearby buildings frequently, Rowe said.
After petitioning that state officials come out to see if the area needed a speed reduction, Rowe said it was finally granted.
"They actually agreed that was what needed to be done," he said. "It's really done in the name of safety and making sure nobody gets hurt."