Former Greenwood County Sheriff Sam Riley earned a spot in the state Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
The hall of fame honors officers for outstanding contributions to law enforcement, and nominees must have a proven record of excellence.
Riley, who died in 2017, was among six other inductees: Lt. James Amick of the state Highway Patrol, Chief Danny Williams of the Kershaw Police Department, Capt. Robert “Joe” McIntyre Jr. of the state Department of Natural Resources, Warden Judy Anderson of the state Department of Corrections, Col. Alton Morris of the Highway Patrol and Maj. James Wilson of the State Law Enforcement Division.
The honorees’ names will be permanently displayed at the state Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame at 5400 Broad River Road, and each year names will be added representing the best in leadership and service in their fields.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster gave the presentation Wednesday inducting Riley into the hall of fame. He said Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson nominated Riley, who served as sheriff from 1989 to 2004. His law enforcement career began in 1966 under Sheriff Giles Daniel, and Riley was elected sheriff after Daniel’s retirement.
Foster praised Riley for growing the department, expanding the detention center and starting a number of programs, including the county drug enforcement unit, bloodhound unit and school resource officer program. He oversaw an influx of technology into the department, including in-car cameras and laptops. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.
“He was the yin to my yang. He was quiet and calm — me, not so much,” Foster said. “It was great to have him right across Buzzard Roost to be able to call and talk to him, have him calm me down.”