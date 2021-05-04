A Saluda man died Saturday in a single-car wreck near Cross Hill.
Laurens County Coroner officials identified Dakota James McKinney, 22, after an autopsy following the fatal wreck.
McKinney was driving a 2011 Kia south Saturday along S.C. Highway 39, about half a mile south of Cross Hill, said state Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis.
At about 7:20 a.m., the car went off the right side of the road and McKinney overcorrected, taking him off the left side of the road. He hit several trees and died at the scene of the wreck, Hovis said.