Grief-stricken, many in Saluda are mourning the loss of two Saluda High School students, while another recovers from his injuries after a wreck Monday night.
Drayton Wade Black and Jaden Coleman died at the scene of the wreck, said Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, while Jaden's brother Kadius Coleman received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Black was a senior at Saluda High School, where he played on the baseball team, while the Colemans played on the school's football team.
Black was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south along Long Road, off U.S. Highway 378, when at about 10:15 p.m. the truck went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Black and Kadius Coleman weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, while Jaden Coleman was trapped in the front passenger seat.
"Our hearts are heavy in Saluda County," school district officials said in a statement sent at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Please keep our community in your thoughts and prayers."
Grief counselors and support staff are available in schools throughout the week for students and staff, the statement said. The social and emotional health of everyone in the district is a priority.
"We are grateful for the support of our community partners, such as churches and mental health providers, who have supplemented our grief support services," the statement said.
In a 2018 profile on the Coleman brothers published in the Index-Journal, then-offensive coordinator for the Saluda football team, Brent Wilder, described Jaden as likely becoming the school's next star lineman.
"He's got a ton of potential," Wilder said. "We've been really lucky to have some linemen with some pretty good offers, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's the next one."
That's exactly what Jaden did, playing as an offensive lineman alongside his brother in the roster that went on to win the state championship against Barnwell last year.
The school and the families of the three students received an outpouring of support Tuesday on social media.
"We would like for everyone to pray for the staff, students, parents and friends of Saluda High School and community," said a post on the Batesburg-Leesville Panthers Athletic Booster Club Facebook page.
In a tweet from Abbeville's football team, someone wrote: "We ask Panther Nation to be praying for these families and the Saluda community right now. We are rivals on the field but no one should be without our prayers and support during tough times. Lord cover the families now with your love."