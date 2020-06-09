In a primary that pitted two-term Saluda County Sheriff John Perry against his former chief deputy, Chris Cockrell, for the Democratic nomination, Perry easily defeated Cockrell.
The incumbent carried 65.1% of the vote in the two-person contest, according to unofficial tallies. He will face Republican Josh Price, a former sheriff’s investigator and current Saluda police officer, in November.
Jack Atkinson defeated Saluda County Councilman Wayne E. Grice, carrying 53.3% of the Republican vote. No Democrat is running for the District 2 seat.
In the three-way race for County Councilman Jones P. Butler’s District 4 seat, Carey Bedenbaugh was the top vote getter in the Republican primary with 55.6% of votes, followed by Butler with 23.3% of the vote and Gary Therrell, who tallied 21%.
Because Bedenbaugh received more than half of votes, he won outright and avoided a runoff. No Democrat filed to run for the District 4 seat.