Sabrina Conner has won Greenwood County School District 50 Seat 4 with 260 votes to Patricia Findley’s 111. The seat became vacant after Claude Wright, who was on the board for 16 years, died unexpectedly. Both candidates were write-ins.
Patricia Findley, also 42, is the quality assurance manager for hard capsules at Lonza. She has worked there for 15 years. She has two daughters in the district.
She has earned two bachelor’s degrees from Clemson University, one in electrical engineering and the other in physics
Sabrina Conner, 42, works at Self Regional Healthcare as a patient access representative, where she worked for five years. Conner sees her victory as a chance to give back to a community from a different perspective.
“I want to be the best board member, with an open mind, and decisions that benefit the community,” Conner said.
Conner is an active member of her church, Mt. Zion AME in Promised Land, and is engaged with the youth there.
“I work with youth at my church,” Conner said. “I am concerned with the youth. I always ask what classes they are taking and what’s going on in the district.”
Now Conner will have a chance to see how those programs work and affect children across District 50.