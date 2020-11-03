John McCravy has won reelection to a third term as a state representative from Greenwood, defeating Democratic challenger Denise Waldrep.
"I want to thank the voters," McCravy said. "It's a good feeling."
McCravy thanked God, his wife and his family.
"This office is held by my constituents," McCravy said.
He said the voters confirmed that they stand for right-to-life legislation, educating children and law and order.
McCravy received 14,096 votes — or 71.6% — to Waldrep's 5,566 with 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results on the state election commission website.
"I am very proud of the campaign we ran," Waldrep said. "We won in so many ways when it comes to building bridges in Greenwood County."
On Tuesday night, McCravy gathered with supporters at Cambridge Hall in Greenwood while Waldrep took part in the Greenwood County Democratic Party virtual Zoom watch party.
McCravy, 62, was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2016. A graduate of Greenwood High School, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law, he is a lawyer by trade and is a member of the Judiciary Committee in the House.
McCravy and Dana, his wife of 40 years, have one son and one daughter.
Waldrep, 63, ran for state representative on a platform of education, sending a teacher to Columbia instead of a lawyer. As an artist, some of her illustrations have made it all the way to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.
She is married to Brian and has one son and two stepsons.