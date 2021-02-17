The American Red Cross is helping a family of two after Greenwood County firefighters doused a fire in their roof Tuesday night, according to officials.
Greenwood County firefighters were called out late Tuesday to the City Crescent neighborhood, off Johns Creek Road along Montague Avenue Extension. County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said the call came in as a chimney fire, where the chimney of a buck stove appeared to have lit insulation above the ceiling on fire.
Firefighters had to pull up part of the roof to access the flames, but fire damage was limited to the ceiling, Holmes said. Red Cross volunteers are helping two people who lived there with financial assistance for their immediate needs.