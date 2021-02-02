The American Red Cross is helping after Greenwood resident's house had its power cut following an attic fire, officials said Tuesday.
Greenwood city firefighters got a call of a fire Monday afternoon at a house on the 300-block of Davis Avenue. According to a fire report, firefighters doused a small fire in the attic above the kitchen.
Utility officials were notified to cut power to the house, which showed the fire started in electrical wiring going to a kitchen light.
Red Cross volunteers were notified, and the organization is helping one person there with financial assistance for their immediate needs, according to a news release.