An Abbeville family of four is getting help from the American Red Cross after firefighters doused a kitchen fire in their house.
Abbeville city firefighters responded to a call Saturday evening of a kitchen fire at a Virginia Drive residence, said firefighter D.K. Saylors. Firefighters arrived at about 6 p.m., and Saylors said the fire sparked while someone was cooking.
The heat and smoke damage were limited to the kitchen, but because of the damage power to the kitchen was cut off, Saylors said. No one was injured, and because there were children in the house, firefighters requested help for the family from the Red Cross.
Red Cross volunteers are helping the family of four affected by this fire by providing financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release from the agency.