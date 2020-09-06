American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting families in Saluda and Laurens following home fires.
The Red Cross is helping a family whose home along Brooks Road in Saluda was damaged by a fire Saturday. Personnel from the South District, Station 13 and Lower Lake Fire Departments responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping two adults.
A home along Penland Road in Laurens was damaged by a fire Sunday. The Laurens Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping three adults and four children.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.