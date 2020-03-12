No one was injured in a fire that blazed Thursday morning at an East Cambridge Avenue house.
Greenwood city firefighters rushed to the fire at 3:44 a.m. at 347 East Cambridge Ave., with the firefighters of Battalion 2 reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page. Engine 1 and Tower 1 attacked the fire, with Engine 2 supplying water and Engine 3's crew serving as the rapid intervention team.
The American Red Cross was called to help a family of two adults and two children that were displaced by the fire. Volunteers are helping provide financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to a release from the Red Cross.