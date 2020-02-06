The Museum of Greenwood's opening reception originally scheduled for today for two Black History Month exhibits — The 521 All-Stars and Memories and Mementos — is postponed until 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20.
Marion Smith, The Museum exhibits coordinator, said severe weather, including a tornado watch issued for today, prompted the move.
One exhibit is about a community baseball league from Rembert and another includes personal belongings from a Greenwood native who now lives in Florence. Both exhibits are on view through May 2.